Letsholonyane celebrates Mosimane's role in 2010 World Cup: 'He's up there with the best in the world'

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane has showered praise on coach Pitso Mosimane and given insight into the ‘huge role’ the irrepressible Mamelodi Sundowns mentor played in the national team during the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Thursday marks exactly a decade since the start of the global showpiece at FNB Stadium and Letsholonyane said Mosimane was a reliable link between the players and coach Carlos Alberto Parreira.

The Sundowns coach has risen to become one of the most revered figures in world football in the last decade and was Parreira's assistant together with Jairo Leal during the World Cup.

“Coach Pitso played a very huge role as the link between the players and coach Parreira‚” said Letsholonyane.

The veteran midfielder played in the opening two matches against Mexico and Uruguay and was an unused substitute in the last match against France.