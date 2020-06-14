Soccer

Tanzania first African country to restart league amid Covid-19

14 June 2020 - 14:13 By AFP
Simba have 71 points with 10 matches to play, Azam and Young Africans share second place on 54 and Namungo lie fourth with 51.
Simba have 71 points with 10 matches to play, Azam and Young Africans share second place on 54 and Namungo lie fourth with 51.
Image: Simba Sports Club/Twitter

Tanzania this weekend became the first African country to resume a national league suspended in March because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Young Africans, who have been champions a record 22 times, won 1-0 away to Mwadui and Coastal Union overcame a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with visiting Namungo on Saturday.

Runaway leaders Simba and Azam will both enjoy home advantage on Sunday in the other two matches scheduled for this weekend.

Simba have 71 points with 10 matches to play, Azam and Young Africans share second place on 54 and Namungo lie fourth with 51.

Tanzania suspended the 20-club national championship in mid-March as the Covid-19 outbreak began to wreak havoc throughout Africa.

TTM owner Masala Mulaudzi completes the takeover of Bidvest Wits with its players

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) owner Masala Mulaudzi has completed the takeover of Bidvest Wits with its players but they will not be retaining ...
Sport
18 hours ago

According to the Africa Centre for Disease Control on June 13, 225,126 people in Africa have been infected with 6,051 deaths.

Spectators were permitted as the league resumed in the east African state, but the elderly, who are generally most vulnerable to the virus, and children were barred.

Before being allowed into a stadium, fans must wear a face mask, wash hands with soap or use a hand sanitiser, and have their temperature checked.

Once inside, spectators must practice social distancing by sitting or standing several metres apart.

Footballers, referees, coaches and support staff are subject to equally strict measures to combat the virus, and change rooms are fumigated before and after matches.

Norwich City player one of two positives in latest batch of Covid-19 tests

Norwich City confirmed one of their players had tested positive for Covid-19, one of two positive results in the latest round of testing ahead of the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

- Carried on playing -

Burundi, a tiny, landlocked country bordering Tanzania, were the only African country to continue playing top-flight football during the pandemic.

Footballers in Belarus, Nicaragua, Taiwan and Tajikistan also carried on playing while the rest of the global football industry shut down temporarily.

Le Messager Ngozi have 58 points and Musongati 55 in a two-club race for the Burundi title with two rounds remaining, which are set for the weekends of June 20/21 and 27/28.

Ngozi have won the Primus Ligue once while Musongati, who have also reached the FA Cup final, are seeking a maiden title.

Musongati were scheduled to meet Rukinzo in the cup final on Saturday but the match was delayed as the country is mourning deceased president Pierre Nkurunziza.

Foster reveals how starting a game with Fabregas at Monaco gave him a target in Europe

His seven months spent at the sparkling facilities of Monaco rubbing shoulders and playing a handful of games with superstars have given Lyle Foster ...
Sport
1 day ago

Nkurunziza, 55, who had been due to step down in August after ruling Burundi for 15 years, died last Monday from a heart attack, according to the government.

A devout evangelical who believed he was chosen by God to lead Burundi, Nkurunziza will be succeeded by Evariste Ndayishimiye.

Tanzania played at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after a 39-year absence while Burundi competed for the first time.

Both the Tanzanian Taifa Stars and the Burundian Swallows exited after the first round having lost their three group matches.

MORE:

DStv steps in to sponsor PSL

DStv, the pay television company owned by MultiChoice, is a frontrunner to replace Absa as headline sponsor of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) from ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Spain also back in the game as La Liga returns to action

La Liga became the second of Europe's five major football leagues after the German Bundesliga to resume this week when Sevilla overcame Real Betis ...
Sport
15 hours ago

World Cup 2010 | It was the best of times, it was the worst of times

A few days before the 2010 Fifa World Cup, a Dutch journalist was like a damsel in distress.
Sport
15 hours ago

Most read

  1. TTM owner Masala Mulaudzi completes the takeover of Bidvest Wits with its ... Soccer
  2. How SA football fan Thulani Ngcobo's life changed after Guinness Book of ... Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates win race to sign Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo from Bidvest ... Soccer
  4. DStv steps in to sponsor PSL Sport
  5. Tshabalala: 'I remember when we left the hotel Sandton was like a ghost ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X