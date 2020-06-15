Soccer

Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera suffers double leg fracture

15 June 2020 - 14:08 By AFP
Fernando Muslera has been on the Galatasaray books since 2011.
Fernando Muslera has been on the Galatasaray books since 2011.
Image: GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

Galatasaray's Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera suffered a double leg fracture at the weekend in the club's first game since matches resumed, the Istanbul giants confirmed on Monday.

Club skipper Muslera "sustained an injury causing bone fractures in his tibia and fibula" in Galatasaray's 2-0 defeat by Rizespor, they said.

The 33-year-old will undergo additional examinations on Monday and "will be planned an operation accordingly", the club added, without saying how long he would be unavailable.

Muslera, who has been with Galatasaray since 2011, was injured in a first-half collision with Rizespor's Czech striker Milan Skoda.

Galatasaray's defeat left the team in third place in the table, six points behind Trabzonspor at the top, and Basaksehir.

The Turkish Super Lig resumed Friday behind closed doors after a nearly three-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE:

TTM owner Masala Mulaudzi completes the takeover of Bidvest Wits with its players

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) owner Masala Mulaudzi has completed the takeover of Bidvest Wits with its players but they will not be retaining ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tanzania first African country to restart league amid Covid-19

Tanzania this weekend became the first African country to resume a national league suspended in March because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Sport
1 day ago

Watford's Troy Deeney claims every team has 'one gay player'

Watford striker Troy Deeney believes there is probably "one gay player in every football team".
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'I nearly joined the Economic Freedom Fighters‚' says Benson Mhlongo Soccer
  2. DStv steps in to sponsor PSL Sport
  3. TTM owner Masala Mulaudzi completes the takeover of Bidvest Wits with its ... Soccer
  4. How SA football fan Thulani Ngcobo's life changed after Guinness Book of ... Soccer
  5. Orlando Pirates win race to sign Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo from Bidvest ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X