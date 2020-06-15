Soccer

Watford's Troy Deeney claims every team has 'one gay player'

15 June 2020 - 10:40 By AFP
Troy Deeney has received support from the players union after refusing to return back to training citing health concerns for his family and young child.
Troy Deeney has received support from the players union after refusing to return back to training citing health concerns for his family and young child.
Image: Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Watford striker Troy Deeney believes there is probably "one gay player in every football team".

Deeney suspects gay footballers are worried about the scrutiny that would follow if they reveal their sexuality while still playing.

But the 31-year-old claims one top player coming out would lead to others following their lead.

Talking on the BBC's Grounded with Louis Theroux podcast, Deeney said: "I would go on record saying that there is probably one gay or bi-person in every football team.

TTM owner Masala Mulaudzi completes the takeover of Bidvest Wits with its players

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) owner Masala Mulaudzi has completed the takeover of Bidvest Wits with its players but they will not be retaining ...
Sport
1 day ago

"They're there, they are 100 percent there.

"I think people that are gay or from that community definitely are very worried about having to shoulder the responsibility of being the first.

"I think once the first comes out, there would be loads.

"If he come out and said it, I genuinely believe you would get in the first week at least 100 people that went 'me too'. Just because they don't want to be the face of it."

Former Norwich and Nottingham Forest striker Justin Fashanu, who declared he was gay in 1990 and died in 1998, remains the only openly gay male footballer in British history.

Ex-Safa president Nematandani agrees Bafana have not progressed since 2010

Former South African Football Association (Safa) president Kirsten Nematandani has joined the long list of people who have said that Bafana Bafana ...
Sport
2 days ago

Despite acknowledging some players would fear criticism, Deeney, who is preparing for the Premier League's return on June 17, believes the current era is a good time for sportsmen to declare if they are gay.

"I think there is now a bigger platform than ever to be a gay athlete of any nature," he said.

"I also wonder, why people finish football, rugby, whatever the sport it might be, and then go 'I am gay'... I feel like it must be a real heavy load to carry throughout all your whole sporting career."

MORE:

La Liga takes legal action against pitch invader

La Liga have said they will launch criminal proceedings against the pitch invader who ran on during Barcelona's match against Real Mallorca on ...
Sport
18 hours ago

'I nearly joined the Economic Freedom Fighters‚' says Benson Mhlongo

Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates defender Benson Mhlongo says he nearly joined the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
Sport
20 hours ago

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi says to face no action on rape allegation

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi said on Saturday police have confirmed they will take no further action over a rape allegation.
Sport
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. DStv steps in to sponsor PSL Sport
  2. 'I nearly joined the Economic Freedom Fighters‚' says Benson Mhlongo Soccer
  3. TTM owner Masala Mulaudzi completes the takeover of Bidvest Wits with its ... Soccer
  4. How SA football fan Thulani Ngcobo's life changed after Guinness Book of ... Soccer
  5. Orlando Pirates win race to sign Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo from Bidvest ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X