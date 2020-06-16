CEO Stan Matthews to those linking Gavin Hunt to his club: 'There's no coaching vacancy at SuperSport United'

SuperSport United chief executive officer Stan Matthews says he is stunned and disappointed that outgoing Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has been linked to his club when the job has an occupant.

Hunt is set to be without job at the end of the season after Wits’ sold their status to GladAfrica Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and an upset Matthews said he found the speculation disrespectful to incumbent Kaitano Tembo‚ who has already won a trophy this season.

“There is no coaching vacancy at SuperSport United‚” a forthright Matthews said.

“I do think it is disrespectful to Kaitano and any other head coach. I think even Gavin himself will find it disrespectful more than anybody else to have someone linked to his job.

"He (Hunt) is an old school soccer tradition guy and it’s not nice when someone is in a job and their job is linked with somebody else.

"Just because Wits decided to sell their franchise doesn’t suddenly mean that SuperSport forgets its obligation to Kaitano‚ the rest of the coaching staff and all the people who have been competing against Gavin.

“Just because Gavin is now available has no impact on our club. If Kaitano decides that he is not our coach anymore for whatever reason and we are looking for a coach‚ then of course Gavin would be a candidate.

"But we are very happy with Kaitano as our head coach and this is the same answer I gave when people were saying that Stuart Baxter was coming back to the club.”

Matthews said that Tembo is in line for a top four finish this season.

“I was very clear at the time of the Baxter speculation that as much as Kaitano was his understudy‚ he has been given an opportunity to show us what he can do.

"This season he has given us a trophy and we are in line for a top five or four finish on the log standings‚ which will be for the first time since Gavin left the club.

“Why in the world would SuperSport be looking to disrupt our togetherness and what we have because another club down the road decided to sell?

"I was quite shocked and disappointed when I read the speculation in the media and to be honest I really think it is disrespectful."

Matthews said he was also disappointed when he saw speculation linking Hunt to the coaching seat at Stellenbosch FC occupied by Steve Barker.

"It is also disrespectful for Stellenbosch FC because I think Steve Barker has done a great job in getting them up and keeping them in the league‚” he said.