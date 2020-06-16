Soccer

Late own goal sees Sevilla stutter in Uefa Champions League chase

16 June 2020 - 10:06 By AFP
Levante's Spanish coach Paco Lopez applauds from the sideline during the a league football match Sevilla at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, on June 15, 2020.
Levante's Spanish coach Paco Lopez applauds from the sideline during the a league football match Sevilla at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, on June 15, 2020.
Image: JOSE JORDAN / AFP

Sevilla suffered a setback in their bid to qualify for next season's Uefa Champions League group stage as a late own goal by Diego Carlos allowed visiting Levante to grab a 1-1 draw on Monday.

Julen Lopetegui's side, who sit third in La Liga, hold a five-point lead over fifth-placed Getafe, although most of their closest rivals still have to play in this round of matches.

The five-time Uefa Europa League winners, who last played in the Champions League in 2017-18, are four points clear of fourth-placed Real Sociedad, with Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Granada and Villarreal also in the top-four hunt.

PSL players will need a minimum of three weeks of training before play resumes‚ says Mosimane

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) players will need a minimum of three weeks of training before they resume playing‚ Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso ...
Sport
19 hours ago

The closest either side came to goal in the first period was when visiting winger Munir El Haddadi's brilliant free-kick crashed against the crossbar.

Sevilla did take the lead in the first minute of the second half, as former Barcelona player El Haddadi teed up Dutch striker Luuk de Jong to score his sixth league goal of the season.

Levante managed to create some late pressure and centre-back Carlos put through his own net three minutes from time after a mix-up with goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

The draw helped 12th-placed Levante move 10 points clear of safety with nine matches to play.

Manchester City face futile pursuit, Villa seek survival as season resumes

In ordinary circumstances Manchester City would have long since relinquished their Premier League crown to Liverpool.
Sport
23 hours ago

Later on Monday, Roberto Soldado rescued Granada a 2-2 draw at Real Betis in a dramatic game which saw three goals in the final six minutes.

The away side looked set to move within three points of Sociedad as they led late on through Carlos Fernandez's 29th-minute strike, but Sergio Canales equalised from the spot with five minutes to play, before Cristian Tello put the hosts in front.

Former Spain striker Soldado had the final say though, as the 35-year-old substitute snatched a point in injury time which moved Granada above Villarreal into eighth.

MORE:

TTM owner Masala Mulaudzi completes the takeover of Bidvest Wits with its players

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) owner Masala Mulaudzi has completed the takeover of Bidvest Wits with its players but they will not be retaining ...
Sport
2 days ago

Benni open to reconciling with Comitis: friendships are far more important than anything else

Benni McCarthy says he and his ex-chairman John Comitis have not communicated since he was fired as coach from Cape Town City in November‚ but that ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Tanzania first African country to restart league amid Covid-19

Tanzania this weekend became the first African country to resume a national league suspended in March because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'I nearly joined the Economic Freedom Fighters‚' says Benson Mhlongo Soccer
  2. DStv steps in to sponsor PSL Sport
  3. TTM owner Masala Mulaudzi completes the takeover of Bidvest Wits with its ... Soccer
  4. How SA football fan Thulani Ngcobo's life changed after Guinness Book of ... Soccer
  5. Orlando Pirates win race to sign Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo from Bidvest ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X