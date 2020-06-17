Employees of Bidvest Wits are shocked at the manner in which owning company Bidvest allegedly kept the club in the dark about the now-confirmed sale of its Premier Division franchise to Masala Mulaudzi.

Various sources from within Wits‚ who did not want to be named‚ said the club's employees and management are angry that a buyer could not have been found to preserve the 99-year-old club‚ the oldest existing team in the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) top-flight Premier Division or GladAfrica Championship first division.

The sources told TimesLIVE that the first indications the management had of a sale was via phone calls from the media asking if a deal existed.

They said they found out about the deal being closed in the past weekend's media reports.

A source said that the Wits management were getting calls from the media asking if the club was being sold‚ and when they approached Bidvest for clarification they were told: "'If we are for sale you guys will be the first to know'".

The source added: "But we were the last to know."

"We found out about it on Sunday via the news reports‚" they said.