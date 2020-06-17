Chippa United could face government's wrath after alleged lockdown regulations breach ​

Chippa United could face sanctions from the government for breaking level 3 lockdown regulations after it emerged that the Eastern Cape club's players were involved in group training at Kings Beach in Port Elizabeth.

Clubs are not permitted to train under level 3 of the lockdown regulations as the Premier Soccer League (PSL), the SA Football Association (Safa) and sports minister Nathi Mthethwa are still discussing safety protocols on the safe return of football.

Chippa chief operating officer Lukhanyo Mzinzi told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that they are going to investigate the matter internally.

“I am going to investigate this matter internally and whoever is found to have broken the rules and regulations will be brought to book,” said Mzinzi.