Soccer

Chippa United could face government's wrath after alleged lockdown regulations breach ​

17 June 2020 - 13:18 By Mahlatse Mphahlele and Marc Strydom
Insiders say the players have been training under the watchful eye of coach Rulani Mokwena in their own training clothes and not in the kit of the club as a way of disguising themselves.
Insiders say the players have been training under the watchful eye of coach Rulani Mokwena in their own training clothes and not in the kit of the club as a way of disguising themselves.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Chippa United could face sanctions from the government for breaking level 3 lockdown regulations after it emerged that the Eastern Cape club's players were involved in group training at Kings Beach in Port Elizabeth.

Clubs are not permitted to train under level 3 of the lockdown regulations as the Premier Soccer League (PSL), the SA Football Association (Safa) and sports minister Nathi Mthethwa are still discussing safety protocols on the safe return of football.

Chippa chief operating officer Lukhanyo Mzinzi told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that they are going to investigate the matter internally.

“I am going to investigate this matter internally and whoever is found to have broken the rules and regulations will be brought to book,” said Mzinzi.

Veteran SA football administrator Mike Mokoena dies

Veteran football administrator Mike Mokoena has died.
Sport
3 hours ago

Insiders close to the matter told TimesLIVE that the United players have been training at Kings Beach for a number of days and concerned citizens in Port Elizabeth reported the matter to the club, but no action has been taken.

Another insider said the players have been training under the watchful eye of coach Rulani Mokwena in their own training clothes and not in the kit of the club as a way of disguising themselves.

It is also believed that the players are not comfortable with the situation as they fear contracting Covid-19 by training in groups while there has not been testing by accredited health and safety officials.

A few weeks ago Mthethwa clarified that professional contact sports such as football and rugby can resume fitness training but only after they have outlined elaborate health and safety plans to be approved by government.

PSL players will need a minimum of three weeks of training before play resumes‚ says Mosimane

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) players will need a minimum of three weeks of training before they resume playing‚ Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mthethwa gave sports federations 14 days to report back to him on their plans for resuming training safely, a step that needs to be fulfilled before they are allowed to go back to training.

Safa spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi said they are investigating the matter.

“We are investigating this issue which has come to our attention, once we have got the facts we will issue a statement,” Chimhavi said.

In the meantime, the PSL, who reportedly held an executive committee meeting on Monday, sent out a communiqué that clubs should be allowed to return to training.

However, this should also be subject to how far clubs have progressed individually in compliance with testing, sanitisation and quarantining regulations.

Other considerations are related to whether the clubs are based in coronavirus hotspots or have managed to find suitable, compliant training venues outside hotspots and after an official announcement by the minister.  

PSL senior manager Luxolo September said he could not comment on the matter.

MORE:

Angry Wits employees shocked after 99-year-old club's sale: 'we were the last to know'

Employees of Bidvest Wits are shocked at the manner in which owning company Bidvest allegedly kept the club in the dark about the now-confirmed sale ...
Sport
4 hours ago

CEO Stan Matthews to those linking Gavin Hunt to his club: 'There's no coaching vacancy at SuperSport United'

SuperSport United chief executive officer Stan Matthews says he is stunned and disappointed that outgoing Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has been ...
Sport
1 day ago

TTM owner Masala Mulaudzi completes the takeover of Bidvest Wits with its players

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) owner Masala Mulaudzi has completed the takeover of Bidvest Wits with its players but they will not be retaining ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I nearly joined the Economic Freedom Fighters‚' says Benson Mhlongo Soccer
  2. DStv steps in to sponsor PSL Sport
  3. TTM owner Masala Mulaudzi completes the takeover of Bidvest Wits with its ... Soccer
  4. Angry Wits employees shocked after 99-year-old club's sale: 'we were the last ... Soccer
  5. PSL players will need a minimum of three weeks of training before play resumes‚ ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
X