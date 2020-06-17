Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has paid glowing tribute to former Free State Stars chairman Mike Mokoena following the veteran football administrator's death in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Middendorp‚ who coached Free State Stars in 2015‚ described Mokoena as a charismatic leader with exceptional personal qualities.

“I coached Free State Stars in 2015 and I was profoundly sad when I learnt of Mr Mike Mokoena’s death‚” said Middendorp.

“He was a charismatic leader who showed power legitimised on the basis of exceptional personal qualities. In our regular technical team meetings‚ Mr Mokoena simply said what was needed to be said directly and straightforwardly.

"At the same time‚ I enjoyed how he inspired people to work together and how he created a team with a goal oriented atmosphere. It was always a pleasure and I am blessed to have had the opportunity of be a coach at Free State Stars in 2015.”