Former Bafana coach Stuart Baxter finds a job in India

Former Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has joined Indian Super League (ISL) team Odisha FC on a two-year deal.

This will be the well-travelled Baxter’s first foray into Indian football‚ but not the game in Asia‚ as he also coached Vissel Kobe for two stints in Japan.

Baxter had been out of a job since quitting his second stint as national coach of South Africa on August 2 last year‚ weeks after Bafana reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Indian club tweeted: “Odisha FC is delighted to announce that Mr. Stuart Baxter has been appointed as the new Head Coach on a two year deal ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League.”

Baxter told the Times of India: “The vision for the club is an exciting one with development‚ teamwork and cooperation with our stakeholders serving as cornerstones for the task ahead.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of Indian football and the opportunity to develop players and coaches in India.”

Odisha founder and CEO Anil Sharma told the newspaper: “We conducted an extensive global search for a coach who matched our vision of the next phase of OFC.