Coronavirus spreads in Ukrainian football as another game postponed

21 June 2020 - 16:07 By AFP
National Guard sevicemen stand guard around the NSC Olympiyskiy stadium in Kiev on May 31,2020, as current Ukrainian Premier League leaders Shakhtar Donetsk are playing against their bitter rivals Dynamo Kiev. The Ukrainian top flight restarted its season this weekend, in line with an easing of coronavirus restrictions, but all remaining fixtures will be held without supporters. The country has so far confirmed 23,672 Covid-19 cases and 708 deaths.
The Ukrainian Premier League has postponed a fourth match due to coronavirus after another two players tested positive.

Two players from Olympic Donetsk were found to have the virus ahead of their scheduled game on Sunday against Karpaty Lviv.

The Ukrainian top-flight's governing body said late on Saturday that it had decided to postpone the match to a later date.

Last month, a match between Karpaty and Mariupol was postponed and then another two games involving Karpaty were also put on hold after 25 people among the players and staff from the Lviv club tested positive for Covid-19.

