Coronavirus spreads in Ukrainian football as another game postponed

The Ukrainian Premier League has postponed a fourth match due to coronavirus after another two players tested positive.

Two players from Olympic Donetsk were found to have the virus ahead of their scheduled game on Sunday against Karpaty Lviv.

The Ukrainian top-flight's governing body said late on Saturday that it had decided to postpone the match to a later date.

Last month, a match between Karpaty and Mariupol was postponed and then another two games involving Karpaty were also put on hold after 25 people among the players and staff from the Lviv club tested positive for Covid-19.