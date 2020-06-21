Liverpool take centre stage as Premier League title countdown recommences

Liverpool can close to within one win of a first league title in 30 years when the English champions-elect return to action for the first time in three months against local rivals Everton on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's men set a record-breaking pace in the opening eight months of the season, dropping just five points in 29 games to open up a 22-point lead at the top of the table.

A maximum of two wins are now needed from the last nine games to end the long-wait, but Liverpool could be champions as soon as Monday if they beat Everton and Manchester City lose to Burnley 24 hours later.

Despite concerns over supporters congregating around the stadiums, Sunday's clash will take place at Everton's Goodison Park (kick off 1800GMT), less than a mile from Liverpool's Anfield home.

A Merseyside derby like no other will take place behind closed doors, but Klopp is just relieved to have the chance to complete the job on the field after some suggested the season be declared null and void due to the coronavirus pandemic.