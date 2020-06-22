Soccer

Real Madrid move top of La Liga with win over Sociedad

22 June 2020 - 09:34 By Reuters
Real Madrid's Marcelo in action with Real Sociedad's Portu, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
Real Madrid's Marcelo in action with Real Sociedad's Portu, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
Image: REUTERS/Vincent West

Real Madrid took control of the Spanish title race by beating Real Sociedad 2-1 away on Sunday to move top of La Liga above Barcelona after a second-half high on controversy.

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos broke the deadlock in the 50th minute by converting a penalty after Vinicius Jr went to ground in the area following contact from Sociedad's Diego Llorente.

Sociedad thought they had levelled with a strike from Adnan Januzaj from outside the box but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review showed Mikel Merino obstructing the view of Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois without touching the ball.

Their sense of injustice deepened a minute later when Karim Benzema doubled Madrid's lead in the 71st after controlling the ball with the top of his arm although Merino ensured an exciting finish by lashing in off the crossbar in the 83rd minute.

Coronavirus spreads in Ukrainian football as another game postponed

The Ukrainian Premier League has postponed a fourth match due to coronavirus after another two players tested positive.
Sport
19 hours ago

However, Zinedine Zidane's side clung on for the win to move level with Barca on 65 points after 30 games but climbed above the Catalans, who were held 0-0 at Sevilla on Friday, due to a superior head-to-head record. Sociedad are sixth on 47.

Madrid's trip to San Sebastian was full of intrigue after Barca failed to beat Sevilla and the Catalan side's defender Gerard Pique said the title was now Madrid's for the taking.

He appeared to suggest decisions had gone Madrid's way in their 3-0 win over Valencia last Thursday.

Zidane's team had benefitted from a Valencia goal that was chalked off for an offside against a player who had not touched the ball and there was a tangible sense of deja-vu when Januzaj's equaliser was ruled out due to Merino's position.

"We're angry with everything but mainly with the way we lost, because the little details and the big moments went against us," said Merino.

Iraqi football legend Ahmed Radhi dies from Covid-19

Iraqi football legend Ahmed Radhi died on Sunday from complications linked to Covid-19, the health ministry said, just hours before he was to be ...
Sport
22 hours ago

"I was at least five metres from Courtois when I was flagged offside.

"I don't know if the same thing would have happened had it been in the other area but the flag went up and we feel that we have been wronged."

Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, however, felt the three points were deserved.

"In my opinion we were the superior team against a very tough opponent, we knew how to cope with them and how to hold on to our lead," said the Uruguayan.

"We're so happy because it was such a hard game and when you win a game like that you should enjoy it."

MORE:

Safa rocked as both of Danny Jordaan's vice-presidents are removed

Both the South Africa Football Association's (Safa) vice-presidents were removed in an apparently dramatic and emotional national executive committee ...
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool take centre stage as Premier League title countdown recommences

Liverpool can close to within one win of a first league title in 30 years when the English champions-elect return to action for the first time in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tension brewing as Ria Ledwaba prepares to fight her dramatic removal as Safa vice president

Long-time SA football administrator Ria Ledwaba is heading for a collision course with the SA Football Association (Safa) after she vowed to ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Safa rocked as both of Danny Jordaan's vice-presidents are removed Soccer
  2. Sports Minister Mthethwa ‘insulted’ by CSA’s executive and coaching make-up Cricket
  3. Tension brewing as Ria Ledwaba prepares to fight her dramatic removal as Safa ... Soccer
  4. Bidvest turned down request from university that could have saved Wits FC – ... Soccer
  5. Iraqi football legend Ahmed Radhi dies from Covid-19 Soccer

Latest Videos

Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
X