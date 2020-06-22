Safa to ensure leagues at amateur level complete their seasons
South African Football Association (Safa) acting chief executive officer Tebogo Motlanthe has said that they will ensure that leagues at amateur level complete their seasons.
Motlanthe said Safa medical officer Dr Thulani Ngwenya and general manager of football Mzwandile Maforvane have been tasked with making sure that teams are compliant with health and safety protocols when it’s safe for football to return.
Motlanthe was appointed as CEO until December during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend where Ria Ledwaba was controversially removed as vice president.
“The NEC decided that leagues at amateur level must complete their seasons‚ so we appointed Dr Ngwenya and Mzwandile Maforvane to advice the competitions committee on health and safety protocols of safe return‚” said Motlanthe‚ who added that they will continue to work with government.
"We will monitor how government eases the lockdown levels in the coming days and weeks and we will take it from there.
"All amateur leagues remain suspended until the end of the lockdown or when the general environment is conducive to do so.
“You must remember that in amateur leagues they play on open fields and you can’t necessarily play behind closed doors people will come to watch.
"Those are some of the logistical issues that we have to negotiate around and ensure that we don’t put anyone’s life in danger.
"The current measures are for professionals who are able to play behind closed doors and we will see what happens when lockdown levels go down”
Meanwhile‚ Safa have issued a warning to people who organise social games which have been reported around the country since the country moved to level three of the lockdown.
“It was also reported that in the absence of official competitions in the regions and Local Football Associations (LFAs)‚ which are similarly suspended‚ the phenomenon of social games has emerged in some parts of the country.
"It was emphasised that this is in violation of lockdown regulations and the authorities must act to avoid a spike in Covid-19 infections.
"On the National Soccer League (NSL)‚ SAFA will continue to work with the NSL to develop further proposals for submission to the government on the way forward.”