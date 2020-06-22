Safa to ensure leagues at amateur level complete their seasons

South African Football Association (Safa) acting chief executive officer Tebogo Motlanthe has said that they will ensure that leagues at amateur level complete their seasons.

Motlanthe said Safa medical officer Dr Thulani Ngwenya and general manager of football Mzwandile Maforvane have been tasked with making sure that teams are compliant with health and safety protocols when it’s safe for football to return.

Motlanthe was appointed as CEO until December during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend where Ria Ledwaba was controversially removed as vice president.

“The NEC decided that leagues at amateur level must complete their seasons‚ so we appointed Dr Ngwenya and Mzwandile Maforvane to advice the competitions committee on health and safety protocols of safe return‚” said Motlanthe‚ who added that they will continue to work with government.