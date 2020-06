Zidane annoyed by talk of referees favouring Madrid

"It annoys me that at the end of the day people are only talking about the referees as if we did nothing out on the pitch," Zidane told a virtual news conference.

"But we cannot control what people will say. We win matches on the pitch and that's what we did today. It was a deserved victory."

Sergio Ramos scored the opening goal just after the break with a penalty after a contentious foul on Vinicius Jr while Sociedad had an Adnan Januzaj strike ruled out for a positional offside against Mikel Merino.

Karim Benzema then doubled Madrid's advantage in the 70th minute after controlling a cross with the top of his arm, the goal being awarded following a VAR review.

"I didn't see the plays but I've been told the penalty decision was correct and that Benzema's goals were legal," added Zidane. "I don't get involved in controversies because that's the referee's job. I just want to think about our deserved victory.