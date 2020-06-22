Soccer

Zidane annoyed by talk of referees favouring Madrid

22 June 2020 - 11:54 By Reuters
Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane said team is doing the job on the pitch.
Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane said team is doing the job on the pitch.
Image: SERGIO PEREZ

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he was disappointed that he was only asked about the referee's decisions after his side earned a 2-1 victory at Real Sociedad on Sunday to climb above Barcelona and top La Liga.

The day before the game, Zidane had been forced to defend his team against a suggestion from Barca defender Gerard Pique that decisions were going Madrid's way after their 3-0 win over Valencia, in which Rodrigo Moreno had an opening goal ruled out.

The French coach faced fresh questions about Madrid's apparent fortune after three huge decisions went their way against Sociedad.

Real Madrid move top of La Liga with win over Sociedad

Real Madrid took control of the Spanish title race by beating Real Sociedad 2-1 away on Sunday to move top of La Liga above Barcelona after a ...
Sport
4 hours ago

"It annoys me that at the end of the day people are only talking about the referees as if we did nothing out on the pitch," Zidane told a virtual news conference.

"But we cannot control what people will say. We win matches on the pitch and that's what we did today. It was a deserved victory."

Sergio Ramos scored the opening goal just after the break with a penalty after a contentious foul on Vinicius Jr while Sociedad had an Adnan Januzaj strike ruled out for a positional offside against Mikel Merino.

Karim Benzema then doubled Madrid's advantage in the 70th minute after controlling a cross with the top of his arm, the goal being awarded following a VAR review.

"I didn't see the plays but I've been told the penalty decision was correct and that Benzema's goals were legal," added Zidane. "I don't get involved in controversies because that's the referee's job. I just want to think about our deserved victory.

Tension brewing as Ria Ledwaba prepares to fight her dramatic removal as Safa vice president

Long-time SA football administrator Ria Ledwaba is heading for a collision course with the SA Football Association (Safa) after she vowed to ...
Sport
23 hours ago

"I would prefer to talk about football and the match, I can't say anything else about the other things."

Having won all three matches since the season re-started after the hiatus caused by the new coronavirus, Real now lead the title race due to a superior head-to-head record over Barcelona but Zidane said there was still a long way to go.

"We haven't achieved anything yet even though we've got nine points from nine," he said with another eight rounds of Liga matches remaining this season.

"It's going to be difficult right until the end. We always want more and you have to recognise how great our attitude was today. We saw a team that always wanted to win." 

MORE:

Coronavirus spreads in Ukrainian football as another game postponed

The Ukrainian Premier League has postponed a fourth match due to coronavirus after another two players tested positive.
Sport
22 hours ago

Iraqi football legend Ahmed Radhi dies from Covid-19

Iraqi football legend Ahmed Radhi died on Sunday from complications linked to Covid-19, the health ministry said, just hours before he was to be ...
Sport
1 day ago

Safa rocked as both of Danny Jordaan's vice-presidents are removed

Both the South Africa Football Association's (Safa) vice-presidents were removed in an apparently dramatic and emotional national executive committee ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Safa rocked as both of Danny Jordaan's vice-presidents are removed Soccer
  2. Sports Minister Mthethwa ‘insulted’ by CSA’s executive and coaching make-up Cricket
  3. Tension brewing as Ria Ledwaba prepares to fight her dramatic removal as Safa ... Soccer
  4. Bidvest turned down request from university that could have saved Wits FC – ... Soccer
  5. Iraqi football legend Ahmed Radhi dies from Covid-19 Soccer

Latest Videos

Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
'We are fighting two pandemics': Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
X