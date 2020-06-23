Bongani Khumalo has a story to tell of his goal he scored in Bafana Bafana's 2-1 2010 Fifa World Cup win against France in Bloemfontein 10 years ago‚ and the peculiarity of playing in the global showpiece in your own backyard.

Khumalo‚ then 23 and just six years out of school at Pretoria's Clapham High School‚ without knowing it celebrated at a corner where a school friend was metres in front of him in the stands.

More strangely‚ that friend had bizarrely written an uncanny farewell prediction message to the player when the two were in matric.

A decade ago Khumalo headed Bafana ahead in the 20th minute at Free State Stadium‚ then Katlego Mphela made it 2-0 in the 37th.

Chasing an unlikely 4-0 result to progress from Group A‚ Mphela almost brought the South Africans within touching distance hitting the post‚ then Florent Malouda struck in the 70th to bring the host nation's dream to an end in Bloemfontein.