Patient Sammy Seabi bides his time at star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns defensive midfielder Sammy Seabi has not seen much action since joining the Brazilians at the beginning of the season but the player is fighting hard to break into the starting eleven.

Seabi has only made five appearances in all competitions this season but his mission to break into the starting line-up is not going to be an easy one as he has to depose Andile Jali or captain Hlompho Kekana.

Jali and Kekana have formed a solid partnership in the heart of the Sundowns midfield and Seabi must also worry about Tiyani Mabunda and Rivaldo Coetzee who can play in that position as well.

“One thing about me is that I am a patient person‚” he said as he reflected on his maiden season at Chloorkop since he joined from Polokwane City in August last year.