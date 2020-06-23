Soccer

Phil Neville eyes move into club football after Pep talk

23 June 2020 - 14:25 By AFP
England manager Phil Neville reacts during the Fifa Women International Friendly match against Germany at Wembley Stadium, in London, on November 9, 2019.
England manager Phil Neville reacts during the Fifa Women International Friendly match against Germany at Wembley Stadium, in London, on November 9, 2019.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

England women's boss Phil Neville says Pep Guardiola has advised him to work in club football but he has no doubts in naming his sister as the best coach in the family.

Neville coached England's women to fourth place at the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup, after previously teaming up with brother Gary during an unsuccessful spell with Spanish side Valencia.

He has also had coaching stints with his former club Manchester United and the England men's Under-21 side.

Neville, who has seen the Lionesses' form slump since the World Cup, is due to step down from the England job next year.

More than 150 aspiring footballers face an uncertain future after the sale of Bidvest Wits

More than 150 aspiring footballers at the Bidvest Wits junior structures face an uncertain future after the club's Premier Soccer League (PSL) status ...
Sport
6 hours ago

The former Manchester United and England defender said that Manchester City boss Guardiola had advised him his next step in coaching should be in club football.

"I spoke to Pep and he was passionate about how I had all this energy and needed to be in day-to-day football," Neville told the BBC.

"Great managers can influence you, and I thought he was right."

Neville said one of the drawbacks in managing an international team was the shortage of time with the players.

Bloemfontein Celtic confirm Given Mashikinya has tested positive for Covid-19

Bloemfontein Celtic have confirmed that midfielder Given Mashikinya has tested positive for Covid-19.
Sport
22 hours ago

"There is a big 12 months left with the Lionesses and then, hopefully, I will get the opportunity to manage a club in any country," he said.

But despite the high profile of the Neville brothers, who both played for United and England, Phil said sister Tracey stood out.

"She is a brilliant manager," he said. "She ripped up the whole England (netball) programme and redesigned it.

"She got rid of the older players and built a young team that was hungry and could take on the world."

MORE:

Safa to ensure leagues at amateur level complete their seasons

South African Football Association (Safa) acting chief executive officer Tebogo Motlanthe has said that they will ensure that leagues at amateur ...
Sport
1 day ago

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo to promote internally to fill Dean Furman vacancy

While most clubs will be splashing out on reinforcements during the off-season‚ SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo will look internally and build ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Former Bafana midfielder Quinton Fortune eyes Man United coaching job

Former Bafana Bafana and Manchester United attacking midfielder Quinton Fortune has said that racism will not stand in his way of becoming a manager ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Safa rocked as both of Danny Jordaan's vice-presidents are removed Soccer
  2. Sports Minister Mthethwa ‘insulted’ by CSA’s executive and coaching make-up Cricket
  3. Tension brewing as Ria Ledwaba prepares to fight her dramatic removal as Safa ... Soccer
  4. Former Bafana midfielder Quinton Fortune eyes Man United coaching job Soccer
  5. Bidvest turned down request from university that could have saved Wits FC – ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Zuma corruption trial postponed to September
Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
X