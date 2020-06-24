Soccer

Cape Town City confirm all their players and technical staff have tested negative for Covid-19

24 June 2020 - 13:43 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Cape Town City FC and Mamelodi Sundowns players during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 20, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Cape Town City FC and Mamelodi Sundowns players during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 20, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Cape Town City have confirmed that all their players and technical staff have tested negative for Covid-19 after the first round of testing that were conducted recently.

Premier Soccer League clubs are ramping up testing of their players‚ technical teams and essential staff with football expected to resume soon after Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa approved plans to restart the season.

“Cape Town City can confirm that the first round of PSL coronavirus testing has produced 0 positive cases amongst the club's PSL players. There are also 0 positive cases amongst the entire technical staff‚” said the club about their zero cases.

This is good news considering that the past few days have been dominated by news that Bloemfontein Celtic and Kaizer Chiefs had positive cases after their first round of testing.

The week started with Celtic announcing that midfielder Given Mashikinya tested positive for Covid-19 and they were followed by Stellenbosch FC who revealed that three of their staff members have also tested positive.

On Tuesday Chiefs announced that two of their players tested positive for Covid-19 but they did not release their names‚ taking the number of active cases among players in the PSL to three.

In May Ben Motshwari was the first player in the PSL to test positive but has since recovered.

Most read

  1. Safa rocked as both of Danny Jordaan's vice-presidents are removed Soccer
  2. Former Bafana midfielder Quinton Fortune eyes Man United coaching job Soccer
  3. Two Kaizer Chiefs players test positive for Covid-19 Soccer
  4. Tension brewing as Ria Ledwaba prepares to fight her dramatic removal as Safa ... Soccer
  5. WIN | Share your Newlands memory & win prizes worth up to R5,000 or a call from ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Poisoned African white-backed vultures released back into Zululands
Zuma corruption trial postponed to September

Related articles

  1. Benni open to reconciling with Comitis: friendships are far more important than ... Soccer
  2. Ten years since the World Cup: Benni says Bafana and Safa ‘have gone completely ... Soccer
  3. Benni McCarthy: 'I’m desperate for football to get back and also get myself ... Soccer
  4. Benni McCarthy and Rob Moore put feelers out for coaching jobs at Porto‚ Rio Ave Soccer
  5. Another Letsholonyane at Chiefs – Yeye’s brother also finds a home at Amakhosi Soccer
  6. Benni on racism: ‘In today’s society‚ do you see a lot of us coaching in ... Soccer
  7. Benni McCarthy on link to Pirates: ‘I haven’t had conversations with Khoza’ Soccer
  8. How Danish-based Gift Links managed to rack up almost €1-million in transfer ... Soccer
X