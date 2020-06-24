Soccer

Chippa United begin search for new coach after deciding not to renew Rulani Mokwena's contract

24 June 2020 - 14:39 By Amir Chetty
Chippa United outspoken coach Rulani Mokwena.
Chippa United outspoken coach Rulani Mokwena.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Chippa United are on the lookout for a new coach having opted not to renew Rulani Mokwena’s interim contract

Mokwena joined the Chilli Boys on loan from Orlando Pirates in March. He only oversaw one fixture before the coronavirus pandemic brought about an enforced lockdown countrywide.

Chippa chief operating officer Lukhanyo Mzinzi told The Herald on Wednesday that the club had decided not to enter further negotiations with Mokwena whose contract expired on Tuesday.

So as the sports ministry on Wednesday gave the green light for Premiership clubs to restart training‚ Chippa were working around the clock to sign a new coach.

“In the midst of uncertainty and in spite of everything including the announcement by the sports minister [Nathi Mthethwa]‚ we as a club were uncertain as to when we will return to play.

“His (Mokwena’s) representatives kept enquiring to make sure they were certain about his future‚ we needed to let them know

“So we let them know about our decision to allow the coach to return home to Orlando Pirates‚” Mzinzi said.

Last week‚ report’s also surfaced that some Chippa players had been involved in group training at Kings Beach in Port Elizabeth‚ breaking level 3 lockdown regulations.

Sources claimed some training sessions were under the supervision of Mokwena.

At that stage‚ clubs were not allowed to train under level 3 as the Premier Soccer League (PSL)‚ the SA Football Association (Safa) and sports minister Nathi Mthethwa were still discussing safety protocols around the safe return of football.

Most read

  1. Safa rocked as both of Danny Jordaan's vice-presidents are removed Soccer
  2. Former Bafana midfielder Quinton Fortune eyes Man United coaching job Soccer
  3. Two Kaizer Chiefs players test positive for Covid-19 Soccer
  4. Tension brewing as Ria Ledwaba prepares to fight her dramatic removal as Safa ... Soccer
  5. WIN | Share your Newlands memory & win prizes worth up to R5,000 or a call from ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Poisoned African white-backed vultures released back into Zululands
Zuma corruption trial postponed to September

Related articles

  1. Rulani Mokwena’s future at Chippa United in doubt Soccer
  2. Chippa United could face government's wrath after alleged lockdown regulations ... Soccer
  3. Mokwena happy to see even 'old school' PSL coaches using technology during ... Soccer
  4. Shakes Mashaba’s talented Espoirs U-23s – where are they now? Soccer
X