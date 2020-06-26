Reneilwe Letsholonyane just found out he was being looked at by Tottenham

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane only discovered recently that he was a subject of scrutiny by former Tottenham Hotspur coach Harry Redknapp during the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Letsholonyane, who featured in Bafana’s two matches against Mexico and Uruguay, said he recently learnt from ex-Tottenham defender, and recent SuperSport United teammate, Bongani Khumalo that Redknapp was interested in him but was put off by his age.

In 2010, Letsholonyane started in the 1-1 opening draw with Mexico, the 3-0 loss to Uruguay and missed out on the 2-1 win over France as Bafana suffered the ignominy of becoming the first host nation to exit the tournament in the group stages.

“At some stage last season I was talking with Bongani Khumalo because I used to share a room with him at SuperSport United,” Letsholonyane said.

“We were just talking about stuff in general and out of the blue he told me that when he went for trials at Tottenham, the coach [Redknapp] who invited him spoke very highly of me, but the issue was my age.