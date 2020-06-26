Soccer

Steven Gerrard enquires about Bongani Zungu for Rangers - reports

26 June 2020 - 11:03 By Marc Strydom
Amiens and Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu.
Image: TWITTER/Bongani Zungu

Glasgow Rangers have shown an interest in making Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu a target, a report in France has said.

France Football, the country's football bible, have reported that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has made enquiries in Portugal, where Amiens SC star Zungu (27) previously played, on the quality of the SA international.

The report said there has also been interest in Zungu, after Amiens' controversial relegation in a 2019-20 Ligue 1 season abbreviated by the coronavirus, from Strasbourg, the top-flight club of Bafana team-mate Lebogang Mothiba.

"Bongani Zungu is under contract with Amiens until June 2021. Approached last winter by Mallorca, the South African is still being tracked in La Liga," France Football's report states.

"But he is also now one of the players of interest to the Glasgow Rangers. The club recently sourced information on the former Guimaraes player in Portugal.

"In L1, as reported by [newspaper] Le Courrier Picard, Strasbourg also appreciate the profile of the 27-year-old. Amiens hopes for between 2 and 3 million euros for the Bafana Bafana international."

Rangers finished second in the 2019-20 Scottish Premier League, which was officially called off due to the coronavirus on May 18, with Celtic declared champions by average points scored.

Strasbourg, where big 24-year-old centre-forward Mothiba had a quiet campaign with just three goals, finished 10th in the abbreviated Ligue 1.

Zungu almost signed on loan for La Liga outfit Mallorca in January, with an option to sign outright at the end of the season, but the deal fell through on the last day of the transfer window.

