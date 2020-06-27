Former Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca is happy to lead from the back at Mamelodi Sundowns as they plot to upset leaders Kaizer Chiefs and claim their third successive Premier League championship.

Ngcongca‚ who is one of the senior players at Chloorkop together with the likes of captain Hlompho Kekana‚ Denis Onyango and Wayne Arendse‚ said being part f of the leadership group means he must lead by example on and off the field.

“It’s not easy because first off all you must focus on your game and then at the same time try to help others at the back and communication is vital‚” said the 32-year-old Ngcongca who has featured in 30 matches in all competitions where he contributed one goal and one assist.

"My experience is helping me a lot and we have a good understanding at the back with the guys‚ and they listen and it makes my job easier‚ and we encourage one another."

The likes of Ngcongca‚ Denis Onyango‚ Motjeka Madisha‚ captain Hlompho Kekana‚ Themba Zwane‚ Gaston Sirino and Sibusiso Vilakazi are going to be vital for Sundowns when the league resumes.

The Brazilians will be involved in a neck and neck race with bitter rivals Amakhosi for the title when matches come back behind closed doors with Chiefs leading Downs by four points but having played one more match.

Ngcongca's more than 50 caps for the national team and his appearances at the 2010 World Cup as well as two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments give his career even more credibility.

Besides having won two PSL league titles‚ the Telkom Knockout and the Caf Super Cup‚ Ngcongca was once a Belgian Jupiler League champion and cup winner from his time with Genk.

A closer look at his statistics this season reveals that Ngcongca has played 2281 minutes of football in the Caf Champions League‚ domestic league‚ MTN8‚ Telkom Knockout and the Nedbank Cup.