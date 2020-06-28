Soccer

Manchester City will give Liverpool guard of honour, says Guardiola

28 June 2020 - 12:05 By Reuters
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City reacts during a match.
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City reacts during a match.
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester City will give newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool a guard of honour when the teams meet at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for a top-flight title when last season's champions City were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea last week, handing the Merseyside club an unassailable 23-point lead at the top of the table.

Liverpool's first match since being confirmed as champions is at City's stadium and Guardiola said his players would pay tribute to Juergen Klopp's title-winning side.

"We are going to do the guard of honour of course," Guardiola said. "We will greet Liverpool, when they come to our house, in an incredible way. We are going to do it because they deserve it."

The 49-year-old added that he was already looking forward to helping City come back stronger next season.

"In sport you have to live in the future," Guardiola said. "Never can you have one eye on what you have done. Never forget that we are an incredible club and organisation and what you have to do is learn.

"I think we know the reason why we suffered this season and we are going to try to solve it for next season."

MORE:

Gauteng and KZN set for PSL finish

The provinces of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are frontrunners to serve as a base for where the Premier Soccer League (PSL) will complete its 2019-20 ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Football clubs forced to look at new ways of generating revenue

With the world experiencing an economic crush, clubs around the globe have seen their spending power slashed.
Sport
13 hours ago

Reneilwe Letsholonyane just found out he was being looked at by Tottenham

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane only discovered recently that he was a subject of scrutiny by former Tottenham Hotspur ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Reneilwe Letsholonyane just found out he was being looked at by Tottenham Soccer
  2. Steven Gerrard enquires about Bongani Zungu for Rangers - reports Soccer
  3. Farewell to Newlands, the grand old lady of SA sporting cathedrals Rugby
  4. Coach Dan Malesela's message to Chippa United owner Siviwe Mpengesi: 'Please ... Soccer
  5. WIN | Share your Newlands memory & win prizes worth up to R5,000 or a call from ... Rugby

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report
X