Clubs warn the costs could prevent them from conducting second round of Covid-19 testing

Attempts by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to complete the season may hit a snag with most clubs in the GladAfrica Championship warning that the costs could prevent them from conducting a second round of Covid-19 testing.

Most clubs in the GladAfrica Championship have already conducted first round of testing of their players and essential staff but they may not be able to do the second round of testing because it is too costly.

Some of the club officials who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity said the first round of testing and observing stringent coronavirus health and safety protocols has cost between R45,000 and R60,000‚ depending on the number of people who must be tested.

“To be honest‚ it’s very expensive to do all these Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

"We need help from government or the PSL because some of us may not be able to do the second round of testing and that is just the honest truth‚” said the first official.