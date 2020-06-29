Klopp admonishes Liverpool fans after chaotic celebrations

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool fans to celebrate "in a safe way" during the coronavirus crisis after chaotic scenes marred the club's Premier League title celebrations.

Thousands of Liverpool fans gathered at the Pier Head for a second night of celebrations on Friday after the club became champions of England for the first time in 30 years.

Police said officers were subject to violent confrontations and had glasses and bottles thrown at them as the celebrations continued in the city centre into the early hours.

Klopp, in an open letter to fans in the Liverpool Echo, said he "did not love" the scenes that took place at Pier Head.