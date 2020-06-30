Soccer

2021 Africa Cup of Nations postponed by a year due to virus

30 June 2020 - 18:20 By AFP
Caf chief Ahmad says the health was the main priority in the decision making.
Caf chief Ahmad says the health was the main priority in the decision making.
Image: Zacharias ABUBEKER / AFP

Next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon has been postponed until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) announced Tuesday in a video conference.

Caf president Ahmad said African football's governing body took the decision as "health was the main priority".

African countries have suffered to varying degrees from the pandemic with South Africa the hardest hit among those south of the Sahara, recording more than 144,000 cases, while Egypt has suffered the worst in North Africa with over 66,000 infections.

"The peak of the pandemic has not been reached yet," Ahmad added.

African football: The state of play amid coronavirus pandemic

Top African football officials will hold a video conference Tuesday to discuss the way forward amid the coronavirus pandemic, which halted football ...
Sport
2 days ago

The Caf Champions League will round up its matches in September while the Confederation Cup will wrap up towards the end of this year with a 'Final Four' expected to take place in Morocco.

These last two competitions were interrupted in March ahead of the semi-finals phase.

Ahmad also announced the cancellation of the women's Africa Cup of Nations which was scheduled to take place in November while revealing the launch of a new club competition for 2021.

"I am expressing my pride in seeing the birth of a women's Champions League on the African continent," the Caf president, who faced allegations of sexual misconduct last year, said.

Clubs warn the costs could prevent them from conducting second round of Covid-19 testing

Attempts by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to complete the season may hit a snag with most clubs in the GladAfrica Championship warning that the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Last week, Fifa pledged $1.5 billion in grants and loans as a relief fund to help national and continental federations in stemming the economic downturn with the halting of football since the start of the pandemic.

Other regional football competitions slated to be played this summer have also been delayed such as the European Championship and Copa America.

This month saw the muted return of prominent European leagues, such as the English Premier League, with matches played in empty stadiums.

MORE:

How Safa and NSL put aside differences to formulate a plan Fifa has praised as “one of the best it has received”

SA Football Association (Safa) chief medical officer Dr Thulani Ngwenya has explained how the organisation and the National Soccer League (NSL) put ...
Sport
1 day ago

Joint Safa-PSL plan expected to help deal with positive Covid-19 cases before teams resume matches

SA Football Association (Safa) chief medical officer Dr Thulani Ngwenya says the architects of the joint Safa-Premier Soccer League (PSL) plan are ...
Sport
2 days ago

Only certain number of media will be allowed to attend the closed-doors matches when PSL matches resume

A certain number of media will be allowed to attend the closed-doors matches when the Premier Soccer League (PSL) resumes‚ but will be in a ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Wits pull out of South African football after 99 years Soccer
  2. Gauteng and KZN set for PSL finish Sport
  3. OPINION | A storm is building in intensity in the shadow of Table Mountain and ... Rugby
  4. Farewell to Newlands, the grand old lady of SA sporting cathedrals Rugby
  5. Reneilwe Letsholonyane just found out he was being looked at by Tottenham Soccer

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
X