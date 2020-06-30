Kamohelo Mokotjo's Brentford fired up for Premier League push

Brentford are pushing hard for a return to the English top flight after more than 70 years away, with head coach Thomas Frank highlighting their values-driven approach as one reason for the club's success.

The Londoners, renowned for their canny transfer dealings, are eyeing an automatic promotion spot after posting two straight wins following the return from the coronavirus lockdown.

Frank admits his side, third in the second-tier Championship behind slumbering giants Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion, would be in "dreamland" if they reached the Premier League.

On Tuesday Brentford, well-placed to qualify for the play-offs, travel to Reading, with seven games left of the regular season.

The west London club, who last appeared in the top division of English football in 1947, cannot boast the big crowds of their Championship rivals although they will soon be moving from Griffin Park to a new, larger stadium nearby.