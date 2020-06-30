Soccer

Siyanda Xulu leaves Maritzburg but has no concrete offers to join any of the PSL’s big three

30 June 2020 - 11:23 By Marc Strydom
Siyanda Xulu has been a pillar of strength for Maritzburg United's defensive abilities.
Siyanda Xulu has been a pillar of strength for Maritzburg United's defensive abilities.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Siyanda Xulu has not lined up a club nor has concrete offers to join any of the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) big three at present.

The dependable‚ mobile Xulu‚ who has enjoyed three excellent seasons at Maritzburg United‚ will not have his three-year contract renewed as it comes to an end on June 30.

His agent‚ Paul Mitchell‚ said it was always Xulu’s intention to move on from the KwaZulu-Natal club at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The formerly Russia-based centreback‚ who was the Premiership’s Defender of the Season as Maritzburg finished their highest fourth in the in 2017-18‚ has been linked to Orlando Pirates in reports.

But with the complications and uncertainty with the effects of the coronavirus on the transfer market right now‚ Xulu is currently awaiting a solid offer despite interest in South Africa and also internationally.

Clubs warn the costs could prevent them from conducting second round of Covid-19 testing

Attempts by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to complete the season may hit a snag with most clubs in the GladAfrica Championship warning that the ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Maritzburg tweeted a farewell to Xulu from chairman Farook Kadodia on Tuesday.

Speaking to TimesLIVE‚ Kadodia confirmed that the player will not be retained even as the Premiership makes plans for a return to play of the suspended 2019-20 season within a single bio-safe environment within the next six to eight weeks.

“His contract has come to and end‚ and the club hasn’t extended it‚” Kadodia said.

The Maritzburg owner said‚ to the club’s knowledge‚ Xulu does not have a club lined up right now.

“Right until recently he did not have anything else‚” he said.

Kamohelo Mokotjo's Brentford fired up for Premier League push

Brentford are pushing hard for a return to the English top flight after more than 70 years away, with head coach Thomas Frank highlighting their ...
Sport
1 hour ago

The reasons for Xulu not being retained through the closed-doors remainder of the 2019-20 season are financial.

Kadodia told his club’s website: “We sat down with Siyanda and explained to him that under the current economic situation‚ and with the cloud of Covid-19 hanging above us‚ we were not able to make any decisions right now [regarding a possible extension].

“We thought it best for the player’s future that we allow him to move on to a club of his choice. We wish him all the best for his future.”

Xulu’s agent‚ Mitchell‚ said the player’s intention had always been to move on from Maritzburg at the end of the 2019-20 season.

“Yes‚ we did anticipate that maybe Siyanda would stay on the extra month or two to help Maritzburg finish the league. That’s not going to be‚” Mitchell said.

Forgotten man Siphelele Ntshangase surprisingly agrees to a one-year contract extension at Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have made the surprising announcement that forgotten attacking midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase has agreed to a one-year extension to ...
Sport
18 hours ago

“It was always going to be that we had made an agreement that he was going to move on. And that’s what we’re looking to do.”

Xulu (28)‚ who began his professional career at Mamelodi Sundowns‚ played almost three years for Rostov in Russia‚ returning to the PSL to sign for Kaizer Chiefs in July 2015.

He struggled for form and game time in a torrid period at Amakhosi‚ but rediscovered his confidence at Maritzburg‚ helping them reach their first two cup finals in 2018 Nedbank Cup and this season’s Telkom Knockout‚ where they lost 2-1 to Sundowns.

United were in fifth place in the Premiership when the PSL suspended matches on March 16.

MORE:

Gauteng and KZN set for PSL finish

The provinces of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are frontrunners to serve as a base for where the Premier Soccer League (PSL) will complete its 2019-20 ...
Sport
2 days ago

Joint Safa-PSL plan expected to help deal with positive Covid-19 cases before teams resume matches

SA Football Association (Safa) chief medical officer Dr Thulani Ngwenya says the architects of the joint Safa-Premier Soccer League (PSL) plan are ...
Sport
1 day ago

How Safa and NSL put aside differences to formulate a plan Fifa has praised as “one of the best it has received”

SA Football Association (Safa) chief medical officer Dr Thulani Ngwenya has explained how the organisation and the National Soccer League (NSL) put ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Wits pull out of South African football after 99 years Soccer
  2. Gauteng and KZN set for PSL finish Sport
  3. OPINION | A storm is building in intensity in the shadow of Table Mountain and ... Rugby
  4. Farewell to Newlands, the grand old lady of SA sporting cathedrals Rugby
  5. Reneilwe Letsholonyane just found out he was being looked at by Tottenham Soccer

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
X