Chinese football season to begin July 25 after five-month virus delay

The Chinese Super League (CSL) season will begin on July 25 after the coronavirus pandemic delayed it by five months, the country's football association said on Wednesday.

It is a major boost for sport in China and another sign of life returning to normality in the country where Covid-19 emerged late last year before spreading globally.

The 16-team league, which had been originally due to kick off in February, will be played under a different format instead of the usual home-and-away competition.

Clubs will be split into two groups, one in the northeastern city of Dalian and the other in Suzhou, near Shanghai, the China Football Association (CFA) said.

The CFA said the league would "strictly abide by the requirements of national epidemic prevention work".