Kaitano Tembo excited to see what unheralded SuperSport United midfielder Jesse Donn can do

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is excited to see what unheralded 21-year-old central midfielder Jesse Donn can do given a greater opportunity now that Bafana Bafana international Dean Furman has left the club.

Furman (32) is expected to announce a team he will join in the English Championship soon.

The tireless Chelsea youth product became one of the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) most unsung stars winning the 2016 and 2017 Nedbank Cups with SuperSport‚ who he joined from Doncaster Rovers in 2015.

In the 2019-20 season Furman’s midfield trio with big prospects Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule was the cog of the side that added another trophy‚ the MTN8 in October‚ and who were in third place when the Absa Premiership was suspended due to the coronavirus on March 16.