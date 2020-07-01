Soccer

Mohamed Salah targets long stay, more titles at Liverpool

01 July 2020 - 13:08 By Reuters
Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring.
Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring.
Image: Paul ELLIS / AFP

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he wants to remain at the Premier League champions for a long time and says the team have developed a perfect understanding.

The Egypt international, who signed a new five-year deal in 2018, was the top scorer at the club this season with 17 Premier League goals as they secured a 19th top-flight title with seven games to spare.

"I'm very happy... I can't describe my feelings after we won the league after 30 years. I can see people's joy and this is so important for all of us," Salah told BeIN Sport.

"I enjoy the atmosphere here ... I love this place and I hope to stay for a long time. The atmosphere here is different to any other place.

"We have adapted well as a team and our understanding is perfect. If this continues, we can achieve more. It's difficult to maintain our current level, but it's not impossible."

Salah hailed the impact of club captain Jordan Henderson and said he would pick the midfielder as the best player in the league this season.

"Maybe I'll choose Henderson because he's the captain and he's been here for about eight-nine years. He had a difficult time in the beginning and he was heavily criticized," he said.

"... He, as a captain, is loved by all of us and he tries to help all players and helps youth players to adapt."

Liverpool visit second-placed Manchester City in the league on Thursday. 

READ MORE:

Clubs warn the costs could prevent them from conducting second round of Covid-19 testing

Attempts by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to complete the season may hit a snag with most clubs in the GladAfrica Championship warning that the ...
Sport
2 days ago

How Safa and NSL put aside differences to formulate a plan Fifa has praised as “one of the best it has received”

SA Football Association (Safa) chief medical officer Dr Thulani Ngwenya has explained how the organisation and the National Soccer League (NSL) put ...
Sport
2 days ago

Siyanda Xulu leaves Maritzburg but has no concrete offers to join any of the PSL’s big three

Siyanda Xulu has not lined up a club nor has concrete offers to join any of the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) big three at present.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. OPINION | A storm is building in intensity in the shadow of Table Mountain and ... Rugby
  2. Wits pull out of South African football after 99 years Soccer
  3. Verdict in the doping case of former Springboks hooker 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle ... Rugby
  4. Former Springbok hooker Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed eight-year doping ... Rugby
  5. Rulani Mokwena: 'I officially announce I've successfully served my loan ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
X