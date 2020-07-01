Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs can now submit their compliance documentation in accordance with the plan for a return to training and will be given the individual go-ahead accordingly.

This clears the way‚ depending on how compliant various clubs are‚ for a return to training for some as early as this week‚ depending on how long the PSL takes to respond‚ or more likely by early next week.

This was the crux of a PSL Board of Governors (BoG) meeting held online on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE is informed that PSL legal head Michael Murphy was appointed chief compliance officer of the return to training‚ and medical head Dr Lervasen Pillay is the chief medical officer.