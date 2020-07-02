SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo says he began to be inspired as a coach when he was still a player under Pitso Mosimane‚ relating the passion of a man who one day broke down crying when Bruce Grobbelaar wanted to cancel a training session.

Long-time SuperSport assistant Tembo (49) has impressed as head coach‚ steering Matsatsantsa to the MTN8 trophy and third place in the Absa Premiership this season before football was suspended due to the coronavirus in mid-March.

He often earns high praise from Mamelodi Sundowns’ trophy-endowed boss Mosimane‚ who coached Tembo as a player at SuperSport from 2001 to the dynamic Zimbabwean centreback’s retirement in 2006.

“Pitso is one person who’s really inspired me.

"I think in terms of mentality as a player‚ I had the same mentality as him when he was coaching me‚ because he was very ambitious‚” Tembo told an online press conference of the SA Football Journalists Association (Safja).