Soccer

Bloemfontein Celtic confirm Lehlohonolo Seema's resignation as coach

06 July 2020 - 11:35 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Lehlohonolo Seema during the Absa Premiership match.
Lehlohonolo Seema during the Absa Premiership match.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bloemfontein Celtic have confirmed that Lehlohonolo Seema has resigned as head coach of the club.

“We would like to confirm the resignation of Lehlohonolo Seema as head coach of of the club. Coach Seema has been at the club since 2013‚ he added more value to the club and he was a great asset.

"We wish him all the best on his career going forward and future endeavour‚” said a statement from the club.

Seema‚ who captained the club during his playing days‚ has been in charge of Celtic on different occasions in the past and worked closely with John Maduka until his resignation.

He leaves Siwelele at ninth place on the standings with 28 points from 23 matches.

The Bloemfontein side are also in the semifinal stage of the Nedbank Cup and they are up against Baroka FC.

MORE:

Chinese Super League must watch players' mental health when season begins, says Zhao

Former China international Zhao Junzhe has asked the organisers of the Chinese Super League (CSL) to take steps to help players relax when the 2020 ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Ramos penalty again proves the difference as Real Madrid win in Bilbao

Real Madrid wrapped their tentacles ever tighter around the La Liga title as a Sergio Ramos penalty gave them a 1-0 win away to Athletic Bilbao on ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Griezmann stars against Villarreal as Barcelona keep title hopes alive

Antoine Griezmann answered his critics in style on Sunday by scoring with a sensational chip as Barcelona thrashed Villarreal 4-1 to keep their faint ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy on his goals against Namibia: ‘I wanted to shove those Banana ... Soccer
  2. Wits University Football Club could make a sensational comeback Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane: 'Someone had to step in and deal with the monotony of Chiefs ... Soccer
  4. Cricketer of the year Quinton de Kock opens up about stepping down as captain ... Cricket
  5. What will become of famed Wits academy that produced a list of stars? Soccer

Latest Videos

'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
X