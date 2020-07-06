Bloemfontein Celtic confirm Lehlohonolo Seema's resignation as coach

Bloemfontein Celtic have confirmed that Lehlohonolo Seema has resigned as head coach of the club.

“We would like to confirm the resignation of Lehlohonolo Seema as head coach of of the club. Coach Seema has been at the club since 2013‚ he added more value to the club and he was a great asset.

"We wish him all the best on his career going forward and future endeavour‚” said a statement from the club.

Seema‚ who captained the club during his playing days‚ has been in charge of Celtic on different occasions in the past and worked closely with John Maduka until his resignation.

He leaves Siwelele at ninth place on the standings with 28 points from 23 matches.

The Bloemfontein side are also in the semifinal stage of the Nedbank Cup and they are up against Baroka FC.