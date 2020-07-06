Did the PSL clubs return to training prematurely without the knowledge of the sport's mother body Safa?

The Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship clubs may have returned to training prematurely after it emerged on Monday that the health and safety compliance protocols were not approved by the South African Football Association (Safa).

After sports minister Nathi Mthethwa granted permission for non-contact and contact sport training to resume last month‚ most of the clubs conducted their first round of Covid-19 testing.

This was followed by a return to training but it has emerged that this was done without the knowledge of the sport's mother body Safa.

The situation has led to confusion as according to a letter written by Mthethwa to Safa president Danny Jordaan on Sunday‚ the mother body is expected to play a key role in ensuring compliance by the clubs.