Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs star Lebogang Manyama after returning to training: 'I don’t think I’ve lost the spark'

06 July 2020 - 17:28 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Kaizer Chiefs star midfielder Lebogang Manyama arrives at training at the club's Naturena base in the south of Johannesburg on July 6 2020.
Kaizer Chiefs star midfielder Lebogang Manyama arrives at training at the club's Naturena base in the south of Johannesburg on July 6 2020.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama has expressed delight at return to training albeit under the strict Covid-19 protocols at their base in Naturena.

A number of Absa Premiership clubs have returned to controlled training as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) embarks on a mission to complete the season that was suspended more than 100 days ago due to the coronavirus.

“Football is in my blood‚ I just need a few runs and touches on the ball to warm up and should be ready to compete‚” Manyama said.

Lebogang Manyama gets ready for training at the club's Naturena base in the south of Johannesburg on July 6 2020.
Lebogang Manyama gets ready for training at the club's Naturena base in the south of Johannesburg on July 6 2020.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/Twitter

Manyama was a key feature for Amakhosi’s delightful run where they set the pace for most of the campaign.

“The set-up is new to us‚ but we have to get used to it. It felt good to run through a few exercises and I look forward to more of these sessions.

"The touches are still good though‚ you saw me hitting the net a couple of times‚ right?”

Lebogang Manyama says he has missed the smell of the grass.
Lebogang Manyama says he has missed the smell of the grass.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/Twitter

Manyama‚ who was enjoying a good run of form with seven goals and nine assists in 26 matches across all competitions‚ said he has not lost the spark after three months of no competitive action.

“I don’t think I’ve lost the spark‚ it is refreshing to see my teammates albeit still maintaining a safe distancing.

Lebogang Manyama looked full of energy.
Lebogang Manyama looked full of energy.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/Twitter

"The body feels okay so far because we kept working hard under lockdown. Obviously training on the pitch will tell as we go along.

“We just need to stay safe and follow the protocols.

"I am going home to rest now. It is important for everyone to stay safe so that when things get back‚ we are ready to do things together.”

MORE:

Did the PSL clubs return to training prematurely without the knowledge of the sport's mother body Safa?

The Absa premiership and GladAfrica Championship clubs may have returned to training prematurely after it emerged on Monday that the health and ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Mosimane on how the title race is likely to unfold: 'This time is the only time I can’t tell you'

Forthright Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane usually has a pretty good idea of how the league title race could unfold but this season is ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Cape Town City become the first Premier Soccer League club to return to controlled training

Cape Town City became the first Premier Soccer League (PSL) club to return to controlled training on Thursday after the Mother City side met the ...
Sport
4 days ago

North West province offers to host remaining PSL matches in a 'bio bubble' camp

A senior official in the North West department of arts‚ culture and sport says the province is ready to host the remaining Premier Soccer League ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy on his goals against Namibia: ‘I wanted to shove those Banana ... Soccer
  2. Wits University Football Club could make a sensational comeback Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane: 'Someone had to step in and deal with the monotony of Chiefs ... Soccer
  4. Cricketer of the year Quinton de Kock opens up about stepping down as captain ... Cricket
  5. Coach Steve Komphela keeps the Golden Arrows ready with Zoom training sessions Sport

Latest Videos

'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
X