Kaizer Chiefs attacker Bernard Parker is delighted to be back training with the rest of his team-mates after more than 100 days in limbo as a result of the outbreak of Covid-19.

“It really feels good to be back at training‚” he said after his second session at the club’s base in Naturena.

“This virus caught us all off-guard. I was so used to training at the High Performance Centre at the village‚ often working out extra‚ and never acquired a treadmill at home.

"Luckily‚ I have a nice garden‚ so I worked out in the garden‚ doing a lot of running and all kinds of other exercises.

"It’s also great to be with your teammates again‚ it’s like a breath of fresh air.”