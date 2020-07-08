Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs star Bernard Parker happy to be back training with the rest of his teammates

08 July 2020 - 16:43 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Kaizer Chiefs players take the knee during a training session at their Naturena base in the south of Johannesburg on July 8 2020.
Kaizer Chiefs players take the knee during a training session at their Naturena base in the south of Johannesburg on July 8 2020.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Bernard Parker is delighted to be back training with the rest of his team-mates after more than 100 days in limbo as a result of the outbreak of Covid-19.

“It really feels good to be back at training‚” he said after his second session at the club’s base in Naturena.

“This virus caught us all off-guard. I was so used to training at the High Performance Centre at the village‚ often working out extra‚ and never acquired a treadmill at home.

"Luckily‚ I have a nice garden‚ so I worked out in the garden‚ doing a lot of running and all kinds of other exercises.

"It’s also great to be with your teammates again‚ it’s like a breath of fresh air.”

Kaizer Chiefs star Lebogang Manyama after returning to training: 'I don’t think I’ve lost the spark'

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama has expressed delight at return to training albeit under the strict Covid-19 protocols at their base in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Parker said they are adhering to coronavirus protocols of social distancing at training where they are focusing mostly on fitness and ball-work.

He is hoping for the go-ahead to complete the season.

“However‚ we will take it one step at a time‚" he said.

"At present‚ I am just happy to be back on the field. It was interesting to watch the Italian Serie A‚ the Spanish La Liga and the English Premier League.

"It’s quite intelligent how they try to create an atmosphere in the stadium for the viewers by using audio of supporters singing and giving the impression that there are fans in the stadium‚ as they do with the La Liga games.

“It’s also noteworthy to see that the top sides‚ who have the best players‚ seem to perform the best.

North West province offers to host remaining PSL matches in a 'bio bubble' camp

A senior official in the North West department of arts‚ culture and sport says the province is ready to host the remaining Premier Soccer League ...
Sport
2 days ago

"That says a lot about their mental approach to the game. Look at Real Madrid‚ who have really been doing great since the restart‚ thanks to the players’ mental strength.”

Parker spoke of his admiration of Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus in Italy.

“It’s nice to see how he takes his leadership role seriously. Ronaldo has that winning mentality and it rubs off on his teammates.

"It’s a lesson for us as well. To be able keep our momentum‚ we need to be strong mentally. That’s going to be crucial when the league resumes.”

MORE:

Seema's sudden departure to Chippa United came as a shock to Bloem Celtic‚ says CEO Konco

Bloemfontein Celtic CEO Khumbulani Konco has admitted that Lehlohonolo Seema's sudden departure as co-head coach to join Chippa United this week came ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Rulani Mokwena set to make a sensational return to Mamelodi Sundowns

Rulani Mokwena is set to make a sensational return to Mamelodi Sundowns and the Pretoria club will make the announcement in the coming days.
Sport
5 hours ago

Celtic coach Maduka on flying solo: ‘It is all up to me to face this challenge’

John Maduka has described his appointment as the coach of Bloemfontein Celtic as a “big responsibility” that he doesn’t take for granted.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cricketer of the year Quinton de Kock opens up about stepping down as captain ... Cricket
  2. So, y'all think Khune is leaving Chiefs for Pirates? Nah fam Soccer
  3. Did the PSL clubs return to training prematurely without the knowledge of the ... Soccer
  4. Coach Steve Komphela keeps the Golden Arrows ready with Zoom training sessions Sport
  5. WATCH | Stormers fire up Newlands: Kolisi, Krige, Kolbe and many more Rugby

Latest Videos

1.5 million gravesites being prepared as Gauteng braces for Covid-19 peak
112 days on life support: A Covid-19 patient is recovering after a double lung ...
X