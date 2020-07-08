Rulani Mokwena set to make a sensational return to Mamelodi Sundowns

Rulani Mokwena is set to make a sensational return to Mamelodi Sundowns and the Pretoria club will make the announcement in the coming days.

An insider close to developments at Chloorkop told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that negotiations between Mokwena and Sundowns have been concluded and he is expected to arrive at their training camp in Rustenburg later this week.

Mokwena‚ who recently returned from a loan spell at Chippa United‚ is available after his contract with Orlando Pirates came to an end on June 30.

The Buccaneers chose not to exercise their option of extending.

“There have been talks over the past few days between Mokwena and Sundowns and they found each other‚” said an insider.

“They are planning to make an announcement soon to avoid speculation and he will be arriving at Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg where Sundowns are in camp at the moment after the coronavirus break.

"It is something that has taken everyone by surprise and it remains to be seen how it’s going to work.”

Mokwena was at Sundowns between 2014 and 2017 where he was an assistant to coach Pitso Mosimane and will fill a similar role together with Manqoba Mngqithi and Wendell Robinson.

After he left Sundowns‚ he joined Pirates where he was an assistant coach to Serb Milutin Sredojević for two years.

He briefly worked with German mentor Josef Zinnbauer and was then loaned to Chippa before the Covid-19-enforced break.