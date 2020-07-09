Soccer

PSL and Safa could be held liable for any claims for damages or negligence as a result of Covid-19

09 July 2020 - 15:30 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
A file photo of Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa in an interaction with the SA Football Association leadership and Patrice Motsepe in Egypt.
Image: TWITTER/Nathi Mthethwa

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the SA Football Association (Safa) will be held liable for claims for damages or negligence that may occur as a result of Covid-19 casualties when football resumes.

This is part of the fine print contained in the new directives from sports minister Nathi Mthethwa that were published in the amended government gazette on Monday that put liability squarely in the hands of the sport body and its affiliates.

Last month‚ Mthethwa approved an elaborate plan by the joint liaison committee (JLC) of Safa and PSL for a safe return to controlled training that was referred to Fifa as “one of the best”.

In the latest gazette‚ Mthethwa makes it clear that Safa and PSL will be held accountable if there is failure from their side to take reasonable measures in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“A sport body must ensure that all its affiliate members are jointly and severally responsible for any claim that for damages or negligence arising as a result of failure to take reasonable measures in curbing the spread of Covid-19‚” Mthethwa explained in the gazette.

Mthethwa’s directives go on to indicate that a sport body is fully responsible for the safety and security of all its members‚ staff and athletes in curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

“The sports body must ensure that all its members comply with the directions‚ regulations and any other applicable legislation. The sport body must assume full responsibility for the safety and security of its members‚ staff and athletes in curbing the spread of Covid-19.”

At the moment‚ PSL and most of the teams in the GladAfrica Championship are back in training but there is confusion as their health and safety compliance protocols were not approved by Safa.

Last weekend Mthethwa wrote a letter to Safa president Danny Jordaan reaffirming that the mother body must play the overarching role in ensuring compliance before teams return to training.

“In line with the approach you followed through the Joint Liaison Committee (JLC) established‚ it will be expected that Safa plays the overarching role in ensuring compliance with the directions through their appointed compliance officers‚” said Mthethwa in his letter to Jordaan.

