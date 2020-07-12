Safa gets tough with the PSL: There will be no football in SA until late August

Tension is brewing in the corridors of the local game after the SA Football Association (Safa) flexed its muscles and insisted that there will be no football played in the country until the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has fully complied with the health and safety directives of the Joint Liaison Committee (JLC) and government.

The PSL is preparing to restart the season in 11 playing venues in Johannesburg and Pretoria in the coming days after months of coronavirus-enforced inactivity‚ but Safa is adamant that football cannot resume in a Covid-19 hot spot like Johannesburg.

The sport's mother body also argues that the referees will not be ready to officiate in the coming weeks as they have not been tested and have not undergone physical training.

The governing body have insisted that football can only restart in mid to late August.

Safa also argued that the PSL have ignored the call made by the sports minister Nathi Mthethwa‚ who pointed out in the recently updated government gazette that the mother body must play an overarching role in ensuring compliance to the safety protocols.