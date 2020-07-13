Clubs unhappy they must foot the bill for their own accommodation in the PSL's ‘bio-bubble’ hotel
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is likely to receive strong push back from most of the unhappy clubs who have been told that they must foot the bill for their own accommodation in the ‘bio-bubble’ hotel this week.
Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship clubs are expected to report at their biologically safe environment (BSE) hotels from Tuesday should the league push ahead with the resumption of football on Saturday despite strong objection from the SA Football Association (Safa).
On Sunday acting PSL chief executive officer Mato Madlala wrote to all the teams informing them that they have procured an inclusive flat rate of more than R1000 per single room that includes three meals and laundry services.
Given that clubs are expected to stay at the hotels for about a month to complete the season‚ the accommodation costs may end up soaring to over R1m and this is the sticking point.
“The maximum number of persons a member team will be permitted to bring to the BSE is 50.
"The costs per person are as follows: R1‚379 (vat inclusive) – this includes single room‚ x3 meals and laundry or R1‚235 (vat inclusive) – this rate excludes laundry services‚” read part of the letter by Madlala where she also urged clubs to indicate by Tuesday the number of people they will be bringing to the ‘bio-bubble’.
Some of the clubs have already spoken strongly about the huge costs associated with testing their players and adhering to the strict health and safety protocols when they resumed controlled training recently.
In the letter Madlala also informed the clubs that they have entered into an arrangement with AMPATH laboratories to be used for timeous testing of players and staff if they don’t have their own working arrangements.
“Those member clubs that have their own working arrangements with laboratories that guarantee timeous test results (as certain of you have indicated you do have) there is no need to change a working system.
"For the rest‚ the league has entered into into an arrangement with AMPATH. All AMPATH laboratories regional managers countrywide are aware of the arrangement‚” she said.
PSL chairman Irvin Khoza has called for a press conference at noon on Monday where he is expected to outline the details of their readiness to resume the season.
It remains to be seen if the PSL will forge ahead with resuming the season after Safa indicated that there would be no football played in the country until their special member has fully complied with the health and safety directives of the Joint Liaison Committee.