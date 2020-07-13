David Sidenberg‚ a sports commercial rights expert‚ has said that the underlying value of sport will see it “bounce back” financially from the effects produced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sidenberg went further to say South African sport should begin to think of how to take advantage of the unique and unprecedented pause button that has been hit to “rethink” what can be improved in structuring.

One of the SA sponsorship industry’s most influential thought leaders‚ Sidenberg and his company‚ BMI Sport Info‚ are credited for the lead role they have played over the last 30 years in quantifying the impact sports marketing budgets contribute to their clients’ bottom line results.

South Africa’s economy is expected to shrink by 7% as a result of the effects of the coronavirus locally and internationally.