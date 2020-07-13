Soccer

Manchester City's European ban quashed on appeal

13 July 2020 - 10:48 By AFP
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (L) and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta both suffered personally due to Covid-19.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (L) and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta both suffered personally due to Covid-19.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Manchester City will be free to play Uefa Champions League football next season after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) lifted a two-season ban from European competitions imposed by Uefa on Monday.

An initial fine of $34m was also reduced to 10 million euros on appeal.

City were accused of deliberately inflating the value of income from sponsors with links to the Abu Dhabi United Group, also owned by City owner Sheikh Mansour, to avoid falling foul of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations between 2012 and 2016.

The case against City was reopened when German magazine Der Spiegel published a series of leaked emails in 2018.

However, CAS found that "most of the alleged breaches reported by the Adjudicatory Chamber of the CFCB (Uefa Club Financial Control Body) were either not established or time-barred".

PSL approves the sale of Bidvest Wits to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has approved the sale of Bidvest Wits to ambitious GladAfrica Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).
Sport
2 hours ago

City welcomed the decision that will have huge ramifications on the club's finances and potentially the future of manager Pep Guardiola and star players such as Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

"Whilst Manchester City and its legal advisors are yet to review the full ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the club welcomes the implications of today's ruling as a validation of the club's position and the body of evidence that it was able to present," City said in a statement.

"The club wishes to thank the panel members for their diligence and the due process that they administered."

Since Sheikh Mansour's takeover 12 years ago, City's fortunes have been transformed from perennially living in the shadow of local rivals Manchester United to winning four Premier League titles in the past eight years among 11 major trophies.

On Saturday, they secured qualification for the Champions League for a 10th consecutive season with a 5-0 win at Brighton.

PSL puts forward 11 playing venues in Johannesburg and Pretoria for the restart of the season

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has put forward 11 playing venues in Johannesburg and Pretoria for the resumption of the 2019-20 Absa Premiership ...
Sport
1 day ago

More silverware could come before the end of the season as Guardiola's side face Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday before restarting their Champions League campaign in August, holding a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid from the first leg of their last 16 tie.

City's victory in court will raise fresh questions over how effectively Uefa can police FFP.

But European football's governing body said it remained committed to the system which limits clubs to not losing more than 30 million euros, with exceptions for some costs such as youth development and women's teams, over a three-year period.

"Uefa notes that the CAS panel found that there was insufficient conclusive evidence to uphold all of the CFCB's conclusions in this specific case and that many of the alleged breaches were time-barred due to the five-year time period foreseen in the Uefa regulations," Uefa said in a statement.

"Over the last few years, Financial Fair Play has played a significant role in protecting clubs and helping them become financially sustainable and Uefa and ECA remain committed to its principles."

MORE:

Safa and PSL to meet on Monday on return of football

The South African Football Association (Safa) and Premier Soccer League will meet on Monday again to iron out issues surrounding the return to play ...
Sport
1 day ago

Safa gets tough with the PSL: There will be no football in SA until late August

Tension is brewing in the corridors of the local game after the SA Football Association (Safa) flexed its muscles and insisted that there will be no ...
Sport
1 day ago

Manchester City's European ban quashed on appeal

Manchester City will be free to play Uefa Champions League football next season after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) lifted a two-season ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Safa gets tough with the PSL: There will be no football in SA until late August Soccer
  2. PSL puts forward 11 playing venues in Johannesburg and Pretoria for the restart ... Soccer
  3. Jomo Sono on Louis Mazibuko: ‘He was a rare journalist’ Soccer
  4. Norwich City relegated from English Premier League Soccer
  5. Safa and PSL to meet on Monday on return of football Soccer

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Curfew reinstated, no alcohol: Ramaphosa imposes new level 3 rules
X