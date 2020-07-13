Soccer

Mokwena on Motsepe: He wants Sundowns to be the best club on the continent

13 July 2020 - 14:43 By Marc Strydom
Mamelodi Sundowns' head coach Pitso Mosimane has been reunited with his former assistant coach Rulani Mokwena.
Mamelodi Sundowns' head coach Pitso Mosimane has been reunited with his former assistant coach Rulani Mokwena.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Rulani Mokwena says the ambition being back at Mamelodi Sundowns remains the same as when he left the club in 2017 – the pursuit of what some may call the “impossible dream” of being the best team in Africa.

Mokwena returned as assistant to head coach Pitso Mosimane at Sundowns late last week after an absence of three years‚ having been poached by Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates in August 2017.

He takes his place again alongside Downs’ other assistant‚ Manqoba Mngqithi.

The 33-year-old coaching prodigy was asked what targets he expects the coaching staff will be asked to fill on his return.

“Well it’s a very simple thing. They say teamwork makes the dream work. And the dream that we have is known by many‚” Mokwena said.

Safa gets tough with the PSL: There will be no football in SA until late August

Tension is brewing in the corridors of the local game after the SA Football Association (Safa) flexed its muscles and insisted that there will be no ...
Sport
1 day ago

“It’s a dream that is led by the ambition of the president‚ who supports us in saying he wants the club to be the best not just in South Africa‚ he wants Mamelodi Sundowns to be the best club on the African continent.

“The dream is driven by the appetite and the relentless pursuit that the head coach possesses.

"His drive‚ his hard work‚ and his pursuit of excellence are what pushes the dream.

“And moreover the quality of the players is what helps us to work towards achieving the dream.

“But it wouldn’t be anything without the magnitude of the loyal supporters who dream the same dream‚ speak the same language and have the same desire to support a club who they want to see being the best in Africa.

“And mine is just to continue to serve and play my part in pursuing of what many would call an impossible dream.”

Restart of the suspended PSL season still up in the air‚ reveals league chairman Khoza

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs and fans will have to wait a little longer before they find out when is the season is going to resume.
Sport
2 hours ago

After being part of Sundowns’ 2016 Caf Champions League-winning technical staff‚ Mokwena joined Pirates as an assistant in August 2017.

This season he served a spell as Bucs’ caretaker-coach before being loaned for a game as head coach of Chippa United in March.

The coaching prodigy was released by Chippa and Pirates last month.

Sundowns are in a training camp in Rustenburg in anticipation of the return of the Absa Premiership‚ which was suspended on March 16 due to the coronavirus.

The Premiership and Nedbank Cup semifinals will be completed in a single-city‚ biologically safe environment behind closed doors‚ the details of which are being ironed out by the Premier Soccer League and SA Football Association.

MORE:

PSL approves the sale of Bidvest Wits to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has approved the sale of Bidvest Wits to ambitious GladAfrica Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).
Sport
5 hours ago

Clubs unhappy they must foot the bill for their own accommodation in the PSL's ‘bio-bubble’ hotel

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is likely to receive strong push back from most of the unhappy clubs who have been told that they must foot the bill ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Thapelo Morena unfazed by the multi positions he occupies at Mamelodi Sundowns

Thapelo Morena is not fazed by the multi positions he occupies at Mamelodi Sundowns where he’s been deployed from right-back to attacking winger and ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Safa gets tough with the PSL: There will be no football in SA until late August Soccer
  2. PSL puts forward 11 playing venues in Johannesburg and Pretoria for the restart ... Soccer
  3. Jomo Sono on Louis Mazibuko: ‘He was a rare journalist’ Soccer
  4. Norwich City relegated from English Premier League Soccer
  5. 'Not once did he say other people or other lives don’t matter': Vincent Barnes ... Cricket

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Curfew reinstated, no alcohol: Ramaphosa imposes new level 3 rules
X