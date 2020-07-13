Rulani Mokwena says the ambition being back at Mamelodi Sundowns remains the same as when he left the club in 2017 – the pursuit of what some may call the “impossible dream” of being the best team in Africa.

Mokwena returned as assistant to head coach Pitso Mosimane at Sundowns late last week after an absence of three years‚ having been poached by Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates in August 2017.

He takes his place again alongside Downs’ other assistant‚ Manqoba Mngqithi.

The 33-year-old coaching prodigy was asked what targets he expects the coaching staff will be asked to fill on his return.

“Well it’s a very simple thing. They say teamwork makes the dream work. And the dream that we have is known by many‚” Mokwena said.