The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has approved the sale of Bidvest Wits to ambitious GladAfrica Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

TTM announced last month that they had bought the status of Wits for an undisclosed amount and they intend to relocate the team to Venda where they will play their home matches at Thohoyandou Stadium.

In a letter dated 12 July 2020‚ PSL’s legal counsel Michael Murphy confirms the ratification of the sale to TTM owner Masala Mulaudzi and to Wits chairman Alan Fainman.

“Thank you for your assistance in this matter. I have received the confirmation required and you have the approval of the transfer of Bidvest Wits Football Club to the Black Gold Family Trust‚” said Murphy.

TTM have already indicated that they will not be retaining coach Gavin Hunt next season and also high earning players like captain Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ Deon Hotto‚ Sifiso Hlanti‚ Gift Motupa‚ Ricardo Goss‚ Haashim Domingo and Thabang Monare.

Hlatshwayo and Hotto are believed to have already signed contracts with Orlando Pirates while Motupa‚ Goss and Domingo are on their way to Mamelodi Sundowns. Kaizer Chiefs are believed to be interested in Monare.