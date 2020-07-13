Soccer

Thapelo Morena unfazed by the multi positions he occupies at Mamelodi Sundowns

13 July 2020 - 13:24 By Sazi Hadebe
Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns looks ejected after losing a match.
Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns looks ejected after losing a match.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Thapelo Morena is not fazed by the multi positions he occupies at Mamelodi Sundowns where he’s been deployed from right-back to attacking winger and striker.

The 26-year-old Morena‚ who recently extended his stay at Sundowns for a further five years‚ has managed to change to all these positions without losing any of his sharpness.

This is enhanced by his lightning speed and an ability to find his teammates with accurate passes and crosses.

Morena also opened up about how his speeding resulted in him getting the gap between his teeth while playing with mates at the Jusuf Dadoo Primary School in Randfontein.

Morena was spotted by Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki while playing for an SAB League team and he recommended him to Bloemfontein Celtic‚ a club the national team coach was working at around 2011.

Clubs unhappy they must foot the bill for their own accommodation in the PSL's ‘bio-bubble’ hotel

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is likely to receive strong push back from most of the unhappy clubs who have been told that they must foot the bill ...
Sport
2 hours ago

He joined the senior team at Celtic in 2013 before joining Sundowns in August 2016.

“Even though I play at right-back‚ when I look at my game I just don’t look for the right back possibilities.

"I always look for the gaps in the attacking areas and I think that gave my coaches confidence to put me in those attacking positions‚” Morena explained his versatility.

“I also look at what right wingers do‚ what the strikers do and what I can do if I’m played there.

"It’s more about making sure that the team benefits from whatever position I’m placed at in a particular match.

“It also depends on the tactics of the day and the opposition because I actually sit down and watch videos with the coaches before we decide what my role will be in a particular.

PSL approves the sale of Bidvest Wits to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has approved the sale of Bidvest Wits to ambitious GladAfrica Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).
Sport
2 hours ago

“What I’m happy about is the fact that I’ve been able to adapt and keep my game at a good level in whatever position I’ve been asked to play.

"I also look around me and not at one position.”

Morena has recovered from a nasty ankle injury he suffered in a Nedbank Cup clash against SuperSport United where he provided a vital assist for Sibusiso Vilakazi to score the vital winner.

He hopes he’ll play a few matches before the season ends but if he doesn't‚ the player is happy to wait until the start of next season.

Speaking to TimesLIVE while holed up in a camp at the Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg‚ Morena revealed that the gap between his teeth came about during his teen years at school where he also excelled in athletics.

“The speed is something that I always had‚ even at school I used to play soccer and do athletics‚” said Morena.

PSL puts forward 11 playing venues in Johannesburg and Pretoria for the restart of the season

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has put forward 11 playing venues in Johannesburg and Pretoria for the resumption of the 2019-20 Absa Premiership ...
Sport
1 day ago

“It’s something that I grew up with and you know from kasi (township) you’ll find out that at a certain season you play soccer and at another it’s athletics.

“I used to do 100m‚ 180m‚ 200m in athletics and I wasn’t bad because I used to be number one or two.

"But for me my take off was a bit slow but when I’m already in motion that’s when my speed comes in.”

Morena explained it was partly also that speed that gave him his gap between his teeth and he chuckles when he remembers how it all happened.

“We were just fooling around at school (Dr Jusuf Dadoo Primary) and I fell with my mouth and both my front teeth broke.

"We were fooling around by the corridors and I just slipped. As time went on I took out the other one because it was giving me problems‚” said Morena.

MORE:

Real Madrid within sight of their 34th La Liga title after Alaves win

Real Madrid took another step towards their first La Liga title in three years by beating free-falling Alaves 2-0 at home on Friday
Sport
1 day ago

Champions Liverpool's winning Anfield run ended by Burnley

Liverpool's 100% Premier League home record ended yesterday as the champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley.
Sport
1 day ago

Covid-19 has changed sport — and the way we experience it as fans — forever

Competitive football may have kicked off behind closed doors, but there's still a long way to go before we get back to experiencing the excitement of ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Safa gets tough with the PSL: There will be no football in SA until late August Soccer
  2. PSL puts forward 11 playing venues in Johannesburg and Pretoria for the restart ... Soccer
  3. Jomo Sono on Louis Mazibuko: ‘He was a rare journalist’ Soccer
  4. Norwich City relegated from English Premier League Soccer
  5. Safa and PSL to meet on Monday on return of football Soccer

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Curfew reinstated, no alcohol: Ramaphosa imposes new level 3 rules
X