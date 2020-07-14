Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs will be required to conduct one more round of Covid-19 testing of their players and essential staff before they enter the 'bio-bubble’ in Gauteng to complete the season.

Most clubs did the first round of testing before they returned to controlled training with Stellenbosch FC‚ Bloemfontein Celtic and Kaizer Chiefs reporting positive cases among players and staff.

“There is not going to be continuous testing‚ there are two tests‚” explained PSL chairman Irvin Khoza.

“The first tests (have already been done by the clubs) and the second round of testing will be 48 hours before you go into the bubble.

"That’s why we are trying to debunk this myth that when we are playing football we manufacture Covid-9.