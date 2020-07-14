The South African Football Association (Safa) has publicly said that “the first week of August 2020 is the appropriate date for the commencement” of Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches.

Safa’s statement‚ released on Tuesday‚ said this point was affirmed in Monday’s joint liaison committee (JLC) meeting between Safa and the PSL‚ the trading name of the National Soccer League (NSL).

The venue of Gauteng to host the biologically safe environment (BSE) where the Absa Premiership and Nedbank Cup will be completed was never approved by Safa‚ the Association’s statement said.

While Safa’s statement was tersely worded‚ there did appear to be an element of compromise to the mother body’s stance.

The PSL‚ according to sources and documents leaked to the media‚ had wanted a July 18 return to play‚ and had selected 11 playing and 14 training venues in Pretoria and Johannesburg.