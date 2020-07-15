Frank Lampard puts points before quality as Chelsea win ugly

“It was OK, professional would be a word. I want more but that can wait.

"I think that where we are at the moment as a team and the position we are in, three points was everything tonight.”

Lampard said there was a lot of room for improvement.

“I believe in the group having more quality than we showed in those early stages. We need to move the ball quicker, not take too many touches and allow the opposition to be compact.

"We have to be more mobile in the way we play our rotations. We’ve done it before this season but if we want to really move up, longer-term, then it can be better.

“But I don’t want to be too critical after three points at this stage (of the season). It’s not easy, there was a nervy feeling for understandable reasons and so I’m pleased."